Appeal for witnesses after burglary at factory in Co Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a factory in Co Limerick.

It happened at a factory in Mungret in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A vehicle and tools - including drills, angle grinders and impact guns - were taken.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses who were in the Mungret area between 12am and 1.45am on Thursday, and who may have noticed any suspicious activity.

They can contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.

It is said to be the second recent incident in Limerick where premises with tools and machinery on site have been targeted.

Speaking at Henry Street Garda Station, Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch said: "The most important thing for anyone who owns machinery, tools, materials and equipment is to keep them secure.

"If possible, put some type of identity mark on them by way of stamping, etching or stencilling. Keep a record of property and contact gardaí immediately if anything is stolen."