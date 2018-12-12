Appeal for witnesses after alleged sexual assault in Dublin in early hours of Sunday morning

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses after an alleged sexual assault on a woman in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It's alleged to have happened in the Dublin 4 area between 12:43am and 2:14am.

It's claimed the incident took place in a car.

Gardaí are looking for a male suspect - described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, with a short beard, glasses, short dark hair and a short sleeved shirt.

The woman involved is said to have been wearing a long black dress.

An appeal has been issued, with the investigation focusing on two separate time periods.

Detectives are particularly interested in "the movements of the injured party in the Mountjoy area of Dublin 1 between 2:14am until 3:44am" - saying they want to speak with anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area.

They're also looking to speak to anybody who noticed anything suspicious in several areas of Dublin 4 - Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Merrion Road and Serpentine Avenue - between 0:43am and 2:14am.

Any motorist with ‘dashcam’ footage covering the times and areas in question, as well as anyone with any other information, is being asked to come forward.

Anyone who can help is being urged to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01-666-9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.