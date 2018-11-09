Appeal for owners of cat who climbed into Dublin car engine

The DSPCA is appealing for the owners of a young cat to come forward.

This kitten, around six months old, climbed into the engine of a car at the Dundrum Business Park on Wednesday November 7th.

Unbeknownst to the driver, the cat took the trip with them all the way to Co Offaly.

The cat is being returned to Dublin this weekend and will be in the care of the DSPCA.

It has not yet been checked for a microchip.

The DSPCA is appealing to anyone is missing their black and white young cat to contact them via e-mail at lost@dspca.ie.

Alternatively they can call up to the DSPCA shelter in Rathfarnham.