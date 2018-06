Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing a 17-year-old girl missing from Dublin.

Vicky O'Leary is missing from her home in Tallaght since June 25th.

She is described as 5'4'', with long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing black shorts, a black top and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght garda station on 01-666-6000.