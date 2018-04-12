Appeal for missing teen Olta Dodaj in Kildare

Gardaí in Kildare are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Olta Dodaj.

She was last seen on Wednesday, April 11th at around 2.45pm in Newbridge.

She is described as being 5'3'' of slight build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a pink jacket, black jeans and grey converse runners.

Anyone who has seen Olta, or who can assist in locating her, is asked to contact Newbridge garda station on 045-440-180, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.