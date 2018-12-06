Appeal for missing Wexford man Fintan Thomas

An appeal has been launched for a man missing in Co Wexford.

Fintan Thomas (66) was last seen at John Street on November 26th.

He was reported missing to Gardaí on December 3rd.

Fintan is described as 5' 8'' in height, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a beige cowboy hat, a black leather jacket and cream trousers.

Anyone with information on Fintan's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Wexford on 053-916-5200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.