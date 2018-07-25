Appeal for missing Waterford teen Luke Cummins

Gardaí in Warterford are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Luke Cummins.

He is missing from Tramore since last Thursday.

Luke is described as being approximately 5' 6'' tall and with short sandy coloured hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey hooded top with a black body warmer, blue jeans and black runners.

Anyone who has seen Luke or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Tramore garda station on 051-391-620 or any garda station.