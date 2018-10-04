Appeal for missing Agnieska Ziemska from Kildare

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 20-year-old Agnieska Ziemska.



She was last seen when she left her home in Clane, Co Kildare at around 11.00pm on Wednesday.

She is described as 5ft 8' in height, of slim build with blue eyes and long blond hair.

When last seen she was wearing a blue Puma hooded top, black leggings and grey running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884-300 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.