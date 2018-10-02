Appeal for help in tracing woman missing from Co Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a woman missing from Co Kildare since Friday.

49-year-old Fiona Fagan was last seen in the Kilcock area on September 28th.

She's described as being 5'2", with brown hair and of average build.

It's not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information about Fiona's whereabouts is being asked to contact gardaí in Celbridge on 01-601-2370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.