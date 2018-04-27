Appeal for help in tracing two teenagers missing from Cork

Davis Stepka and Sebastian Rowley are believed to be in the Dublin area

Sebastian Rowley. Image: Garda Press Office

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding two teenagers missing from Cork.

Davis Stepka and Sebastian Rowley - both 13-years-old - were last seen in Bantry at around 10-11am yesterday morning.

When last seen, Davis was wearing navy pants, a black jacket and brown walking boots.

Davis Stepka. Image: Garda Press Office

Sebastian Rowley was wearing a red jacket, school uniform and was carrying a blue rucksack.

It is believed the boys are in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027-208-60 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.