Appeal for help in tracing two teenagers missing from Cork

Davis Stepka and Sebastian Rowley are believed to be in the Dublin area
Gardaí are appealing for help in finding two teenagers missing from Cork.
Davis Stepka and Sebastian Rowley - both 13-years-old - were last seen in Bantry at around 10-11am yesterday morning.
When last seen, Davis was wearing navy pants, a black jacket and brown walking boots.
Sebastian Rowley was wearing a red jacket, school uniform and was carrying a blue rucksack.
It is believed the boys are in the Dublin area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027-208-60 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.