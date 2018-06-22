Appeal for help in tracing tourist missing from Cork

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for help in tracing a missing tourist.

43-year-old Quadra Abed Abbassi was holidaying in Ireland last month.

She was last seen leaving her accommodation in the Cork city area on May 14th.

She was reported as a missing person earlier this week.

Quadra is described as being 5'6", of slight build with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station in Cork on 021-494-3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.