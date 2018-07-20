Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from north Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from.

17-year-old Mario Tache from Balbriggan in Co Dublin is from Balbriggan in Co Dublin.

He was last seen on Main Street in Naas on June 11th.

There have been a number of unconfirmed sightings of Mario in the north Dublin area in recent weeks.

He is described as being 5'8" tall, with short black hair, brown eyes and of slight build.

Anyone with information about Mario's whereabouts is being asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.