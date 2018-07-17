Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Tuam in Co Galway

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a teenager missing from Tuam in Co Galway.

16-year-old Diane Limsipson was last seen on July 6th.

Diane is described as being 4'11”, of slim build, and with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a grey top/hoodie, ripped black jeans and white shoes when last seen.

It is believed Diane may have travelled to the UK.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information is being asked to contact gardaí in Tuam on 093-24202.