Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

14-year-old Michael Carthy was last seen in the Kilkenny area on Friday April 20th.

It is believed Michael may be in the Clonmel area, or in Manchester in the UK.

He is described as being five foot tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Michael is being asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-777- 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.