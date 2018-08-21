Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Dublin since last week

17-year-old Kalem Murphy hasn't been seen since last Thursday
Gardai are looking for the public's help to find a teenager missing from Lucan in south Dublin.
17-year-old Kalem Murphy was last seen on Thursday August 16th at around 7:20pm.
He is described as being 5'10", with slim build and blonde hair.
When last seen, Kalem was wearing white jeans with cuts in the knees, a blue t-shirt, a cream jacket and burgundy runners.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-666-7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.