Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Dublin since last week

Gardai are looking for the public's help to find a teenager missing from Lucan in south Dublin.

17-year-old Kalem Murphy was last seen on Thursday August 16th at around 7:20pm.

He is described as being 5'10", with slim build and blonde hair.

When last seen, Kalem was wearing white jeans with cuts in the knees, a blue t-shirt, a cream jacket and burgundy runners.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-666-7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.