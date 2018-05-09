Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Dublin

Megan Forde was last seen at Connolly Station yesterday
Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in tracing a teenage girl who has gone missing.
Megan Forde was last seen at Connolly Train Station in Dublin city centre yesterday evening at around 6.05pm.
The 16-year-old is described as being five foot tall and has long black hair.
She was wearing black leggings and a grey jumper with a "STATE" logo on the front.
Anyone who has seen Megan or has any information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01-666-4300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.