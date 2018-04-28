Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a teenage girl in Dublin who has been missing since earlier this week.

15-year-old Kaitlyn Sheridan was last seen when she left her home on Parnell Street in Dublin at around 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

She is described as 6 foot tall and of slim build.

She has auburn hair and hazel/blue eyes.

When last seen, Kaitlyn was wearing grey leggings with white stripes, a black jacket with black fur on the hood and white Puma runners.

She is known to frequent the Whitehall and Ballymun areas of Dublin.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-666-8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.