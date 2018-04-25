Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Cork

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Cork.

16-year-old Kellie Taggart is missing from her home in the city since 12.45am on Tuesday morning.

She is described as being 5'7" and of slim build.

She has long blonde hair with brown streaks.

It is not known what Kellie was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information about Kellie's whereabouts is being asked to contact Togher Garda Station at 021-494-7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.