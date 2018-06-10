Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Co Offaly

Gardaí in Co Offaly are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

16-year-old Victoria Jul was last seen at around 2pm yesterday near her home on Hillside Drive, Birr.

She is described as 5'5" in height, of medium build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Victoria was wearing dark clothing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Victoria or who has any information is being asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057-916-9711, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.