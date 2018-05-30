Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Co Laois

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a teenager missing from Co Laois.

13-year-old Ronan Quinn was last seen at around 8.30pm on Monday in Portarlington.

He was reported missing on the same day.

Ronan is known to frequent both Athlone and Dublin city centre, gardaí say.

The missing teenager is described as being 5ft tall, of slight build and with brown hair.

Anyone with information about Ronan's whereabouts is being asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-867-4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.