Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Co Cork

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a teenager missing from Co Cork.

17-year-old Simone O' Sullivan has been missing from her home in Rochestown since Thursday October 25th.

She is described as being 5' tall, and of thin build with black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Simone was possible wearing black/white runners, as well as a black and white jacket.

Anyone with information about Simone's whereabouts is being asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.