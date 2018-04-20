Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Co Cork

Robert Hanratty (16) may have travelled to Dublin

Robert Hanratty. Image: Garda Press Office

Gardaí are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old boy missing from Youghal in Co Cork.

Robert Hanratty - who is 5'9" in height, with brown hair and blue eyes - has not been seen since Sunday April 15th.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and white runners.

It is believed Robert may have travelled to Dublin.

Anyone with anyone information about Robert's whereabouts is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021-462-1550 or any Garda station.