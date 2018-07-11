Appeal for help in tracing missing man last seen in Tallaght area

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a man missing from Dublin.

John Rodgers was last seen in the Tallaght area early this morning.

The 30-year-old is believed to be travelling in a blue Volkswagen Passat, with a 09 C registration plate.

John is described as being six foot tall and stocky.

When last seen, he was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone who can help in locating John is being asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666-6000 or any Garda station.