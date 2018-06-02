Appeal for help in tracing man missing from Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Dublin.

52-year-old Michael Nolan is missing from his home in Glasnevin.

He was last seen at around 10.30am on Thursday morning at Sir John Rogerson Quay in Dublin city.

Michael is described as being 5'10'' in height, of stocky build, with grey hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans and a black polo t-shirt.

Michael's family and gardaí are said to be concerned for him.

Anyone with information about Michael's whereabouts are being asked to contact Finglas garda station on 01-666-7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any garda station.