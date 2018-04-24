Appeal for help in tracing Chinese man missing from Dun Laoghaire in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking help in tracing the whereabouts of a Chinese man missing from Dublin.

78-year-old YanFun Sun was visiting his daughter in Dun Laoghaire.

He was last seen when he left her home at 8pm yesterday evening.

He suffers from memory loss, has no English and no knowledge of the area.



Mr Sun is described as being 5'9", of slight build with grey hair and glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing a black baseball cap inscribed with 'Fitzwilliam Casino', a dark blue sleeveless jacket, a grey top, black trousers and brown shoes.



Mr Sun's family and gardaí are very concerned for him.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mr Sun is being asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01-666-5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station