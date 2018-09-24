Appeal for missing Northern Ireland teenager believed to be in Paris

The PSNI is appealing directly to a missing teenager they believe is in Paris.

19-year-old Sinead Murphy was last seen in the Galliagh area of Derry at around 10:30am on Friday September 21st.

Police believe that she is in France and is asking anyone who has been in contact with her, or knows anything about her whereabouts, to get in touch.

Sinead Murphy | Image: Facebook/PSNI Foyle

Writing on their Facebook page, PSNI Foyle say: "Sinead; if you are reading this please get in touch with us or your family.

"You are not in any trouble. You are loved, treasured and missed dearly and all those who care for you want to know you are safe."