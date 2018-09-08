Appeal after man attacked with iron bar in Co Derry

Three other men wore dark clothing and had their faces covered

PSNI detectives are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Co Derry on Friday.

A 28-year-old man was attacked with what is believed to be an iron bar in an alleyway in the Cooke Street/Corporation Street area.

Police say three other men were involved in the incident shortly after 10.00pm.

The victim sustained a fractured eye socket and bruising to his body as a result.

The three other men are described as wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered with scarves.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell is appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity to come forward.


