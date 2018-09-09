Appeal after kitten pushed through letterbox of animal charity in Cavan

The Cavan Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) is appealing for information after a kitten was pushed through a letterbox.

The charity says it discovered the animal was forced through the "very small" letterbox of its charity shop in the town on Friday.

It says the kitten had to be put down due to "severe irreparable internal damage".

Calling the incident "beyond shocking", it says: "Due to this persons actions this wee baby has now been put to sleep after the vet discovered she had severe irreparable internal damage.

"This is beyond shocking and the wee kitten would have suffered terrible pain being forced through a letterbox a fraction of her size."

The charity says it is reporting the incident to the Gardaí.

It has also appealed to anyone with information to contact them.