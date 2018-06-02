Appeal after 12-week-old puppy has tail partially cut off in Dublin

The DSPCA is appealing for witnesses and information after a puppy was found with its tail partially cut off.

Two men were seen acting suspiciously with the young dog on Wednesday at the side of a green area in a housing estate in Clondalkin, west Dublin.

Shouts directed at the two men at around 2.30pm caused them to abandon the puppy and jump into a nearby car, which sped away.

The DSPCA says the puppy was making "a terrible noise."

The dog, who is about 12 weeks old and a terrier cross, was brought to a vet and was then collected by the DSPCA.

Image: DSPCA

Upon close examination the puppy was found to have a deep incision half way down its tail.

The DSPCA vets say that the cut was made with a very sharp blade - such a Stanley blade or very sharp knife.

Pickle, as she has been named, has had to had her tail amputated above the point of the injury.

The DSPCA says this is not the first case of "DIY" tail amputation that has been seen recently, with another case the previous week of a puppy with a tail and ear docking.

They are calling on anyone who may have witnessed the incident to email inspectors@dspca.ie or contact their local garda station.