Appeal For Missing Teenage Boy In Meath

There's an appeal for help in locating a missing 14 year old boy.

Gardaí are asking the public to come forward with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Jamie Walsh.

The teenager from Ashbourne was last seen in Drogheda last Monday evening when he boarded a train for Dublin.

Jamie is around 5 foot 4 inches in height with brown hair and of slim build.

He was wearing a blue tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms when he was last seen.



He is known to hang out in the Temple Bar area of Dublin.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station.