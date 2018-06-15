An Taisce calls for 'major reduction' of car parking space at Dublin Airport

An Taisce is opposing Dublin Airport Authority's application to continue having almost 11,000 long-term car park spaces - claiming it would "perpetuate current unsustainable levels of traffic".

The heritage body says the amount of car parking space is causing gridlock on the M50.

The organisation is instead arguing that the focus should be on improving public transport to Dublin Airport instead.

To achieve that, An Taisce is calling for special buses and traffic management.

It also wants to see higher parking charges to fund public transport, and has raised concerns about the environmental impact of heavy use of private cars.

An Taisce's Ian Lumley today said that the DAA should be facilitating better public transport links.

He observed: "There is an issue certainly for very early flights, but there are quite a number of bus services that are timetabled to meet those early morning flights.

"Dublin Airport Authority should be working out the routes where people come from, and facilitating more of those connecting buses."

Mr Lumley added: "Dublin Airport was given temporary permission for over 8,000 car parking spaces - only temporary on the basis that Metro North would be completed by now. That hasn't happened.

"Metro North could be ten years away. In the meantime, what's needed is enhanced bus provision to Dublin Airport."