An Post want your Christmas stamp ideas

Christmas has come early at An Post.

The postal service has launched a poll, asking people what they would most like to see on the 2018 Christmas stamps.

The #PutYourStampOnIt campaign will close on Friday, June 1st.

People can vote online, on Facebook or through Twitter.

The company says once all the votes are in, they will design the stamps based on the winning theme.

It will reveal the new range of stamps to the public in November, when they go on sale in post offices and online.

The Christmas theme, which proved most popular in earlier consumer research by An Post, is modern family customs which make Christmas special.

The Irish public can vote for one of the following top ten moments:

Watching the 'Late Late Toy Show' in your PJs

Eating selection boxes in front of the fire

Attending midnight Mass on Christmas Eve

Picking up loved ones from the airport arrivals hall

Watching your children's school Nativity play

Visiting the local live crib

Watching the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special

Attending the switching on of the local Christmas lights

Preparing the family recipe for Christmas cake and pudding

Getting ready for the arrival of Santa on Christmas Eve

Anna McHugh, head of corporate communications with An Post, said: "This is a wonderful chance for all our customers to put their stamp on Christmas and to help An Post create stamps that will travel all across Ireland and around the world this Christmas - and to the North Pole.

"Sending a letter or card to loved ones is a very important part of Christmas and this year we are designing stamps which capture treasured Christmas moments for our customers."

"These stamps will be used to send millions of Christmas cards, parcels and letters, adding an extra special touch for those receiving Christmas mail."