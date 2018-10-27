Amnesty welcomes 'Yes' vote in blasphemy referendum

Amnesty International has welcomed what it says is a 'Yes' vote in the blasphemy referendum.

It says this is "significant for freedom of expression in Ireland and around the world."

Exit polls suggest people have voted by a decisive majority to remove the crime of blasphemy from the Constitution.

They suggest the referendum will pass comfortably - with some 68% voting to remove the article.

Source: The Irish Times/Ipsos MBRI

Executive director of Amnesty International Ireland is Colm O'Gorman.

"While we await the final figures from the national wide count, it is clear at this stage that the Yes side have carried the day.

"Today's vote is another important step towards a human rights compliant Constitution.

"It follows the massive support for the constitutional referenda allowing marriage equality and ending the abortion ban.

"People in Ireland have shown yet again that they value human rights and freedoms".

Amnesty International Ireland executive director Colm O'Gorman speaking to the media on Dublin's Moore Street | Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

He added: "Blasphemy laws like Ireland's violate freedom of expression.

"At a time when this freedom is under attack around the world, this referendum matters even more.

"Now, states like Pakistan can no longer justify their own severe anti-blasphemy laws by pointing to Ireland's Constitution.

"This referendum outcome does not make people's freedom of religion or belief less protected.

"The Government must still ensure that everyone can manifest and practise their religion without discrimination or threat.

"We also need to have robust prohibition of inciting hatred on religious and other grounds, in law and practice."

The referendum on the Thirty-seventh Amendment of the Constitution was on deleting the wording "blasphemous" from Article 40.6.1 of the Constitution.

Article 40.6.1 says the "utterance or publication of blasphemous … matter" must be a criminal offence, with a possible fine of €25,000.

The Law Reform Commission reviewed this in 1991, and concluded that "there is no place for an offence of blasphemous libel in a society which respects freedom of speech".