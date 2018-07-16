Almost one in five Garda stations cannot access internet

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) says it is 'outrageous' that one in five Garda stations still do not have access to the Garda online network.

There are currently 111 Garda stations without a connection, out of a total of 564 operational stations.

It means gardaí in these stations cannot log on to the PULSE computer system.

In response to a parliamentary question, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said: "111 stations are currently not connected to the Garda network so to allow access to Garda ICT services including PULSE.

"However, any member attached to a currently unconnected station can access PULSE at their local district station."

He added that connectivity for 34 of the stations "is now nearing completion", with planing under way to connect 12 other stations by the end of the year.

However, GRA spokesperson John O’Keeffe says the situation is unbelievable.

He argued: "There's no point in having a Garda station if it doesn't have any internet facilities

"If it doesn't have any internet facilities, we cannot provide a service to the public - and this is outrageous, and the public deserve a lot more than this."

He added: "Report after report over the last number of years have highlighted prehistoric communications systems in An Garda Síochana as being central to its current inability to communicate with the public, itself, or indeed its own software systems."