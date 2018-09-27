Almost 40% of Irish adults worried about robots taking their jobs

A new survey has revealed that 39% of Irish adults are worried about robots or artificial intelligence (AI) replacing their jobs.

The study found these concerns rise to one in two (49%) adults aged between 18 and 34.

The survey of 1,038 adults was conducted for Lero, the SFI Irish Software Research Centre by RED C Research in June 2018.

Of those worried about their jobs being taken over, 11% believe this will happen within the next five years.

While 25% expect it to happen within the next six to 10 years

And one in three anticipate that the robotic arm on the shoulder will occur within the next 11-15 years.

"Technology will create new jobs"

Professor Brian Fitzgerald is the director of Lero: "This is not an unfounded fear.

"People are not stupid and have observed how artificial intelligence and machines have replaced bank staff and supermarket checkout operators.

"However, technology will create new jobs", he claimed - referencing a recent survey by KPMG which found that 96% of Irish CEOs believe that that Artificial Intelligence will create more jobs than it destroys.

"However, the big challenge for Irish education is to prepare our young people to develop the skills and retrain existing workers for jobs of the future", Prof Fitzgerald added.

"This is particularly challenging as in many cases we don't know today what these jobs will be."

Humanoid robot "Rollin Justin" is seen at the German Aerospace Centre (DLR) | Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa

While many people have concerns over robots replacing their jobs, the Lero study finds that the Irish are divided on whether robotics will safely replace drivers over the next 15 years.

Some 37% believe that self-driving cars will be safer but a similar number (39%) believe that software-controlled vehicles will be less safe.

Rising costs of working from home

The report finds that just over one-quarter of the population (26%) work from home at least occasionally. This rises to over a third (38%) amongst those aged 25-34.

Prof Fitzgerald suggested: "Home working is likely to increase because of the high cost of housing, especially in the main cities and resulting long commutes for many.

"It is perhaps no coincidence that home working is above the national average amongst Rest of Leinster residents (32%).

"At a time of rising labour shortages, it may well be that employers who can offer the facility to work from home at least occasionally will be better able to attract employees.

"Software is a core enabler of this better work-life balance", he added.

The survey also finds that nearly three-quarters of people are worried about software systems failures.