Almost €300,000 to be invested in food waste reduction

The Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has announced funding for initiatives aimed at reducing food waste generated by food businesses.

Several projects will receive funding of almost €290,000.

Retailer/wholesalers, suppliers in rural areas and initiatives that promote and develop agri-food tourism in rural areas will also benefit from the funding.

Ireland generates over one million tonnes of food waste each year.

About 51% of this is wasted by householders, the rest by retail and hospitality sectors.

Irish household waste is about one-third of the food they buy.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), food waste costs households in Ireland between €400 and €1,000 each year - averaging at about €700 per household.



Minister Creed said: "The food waste project will further enhance the work previously funded to identify, target and address what is a rapidly growing issue not just here in Ireland but globally."

"I am pleased to support initiatives also in the vibrant sector of agri-food tourism.

"I believe that agri-food tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink, and local cuisine."

"In addition, it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors to an area, and improve skills and best practice".

Funding has been made available to the following projects: