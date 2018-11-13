Almost 30,000 cigarettes seized in Co Laois

Revenue officers have seized approximately 26,000 cigarettes during a search in Co Laois.

The search of an apartment was carried out under warrant last Friday, as part of a intelligence-led operation.

The cigarettes - branded 'Marlboro', 'West', 'L&M', 'Pall Mall', 'Winston', 'LD', 'Chesterfield' and 'NZ' - have an estimated retail value of €16,500.

Revenue say this represents a potential loss to the exchequer of some €13,000.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue's Customs Service and An Garda Siochána.

A man aged in his 50s was questioned and investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.