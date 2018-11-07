Almost 260,000 tonnes of salt to be made available for roads this winter

The Government has said 258,000 tonnes of salt will be available for the country's roads this winter.

It has launched its 'Be Winter-Ready' campaign to raise awareness about challenges the season can present.

The campaign highlights is a 'whole of Government' approach - involving the Departments of Social Protection, Housing and Transport.

The Office of Emergency Planning has also produced a leaflet with advice and supports available.

It emphasises the role of local residents' associations and community alert groups to prepare responses to emergencies.

It also encourages people to consider particularly vulnerable neighbours - for example older people, families with young children, and people with disabilities or mobility problems.

Ministers commencing their Media briefing at our #bewinterready launch this morning. We are asking the public to make your preparations for the coming winter months and heed the advice provided at: https://t.co/9VvHvmooG8 pic.twitter.com/xdW43T5PJy — OEP (@emergencyIE) November 7, 2018

The Department of Social Protection says it can assist households in the immediate aftermath of flooding or storm events through its Humanitarian Assistance Scheme.

While its Fuel Allowance Scheme will assist over 370,000 householders.

The Department of Housing can also make funding available to local authorities to help them in meeting the costs of response activities which will not have been budgeted for.

Some €95m has been made available in this way since 2009 - including €9.4m for this year's cold weather and snow.

While an additional €10m has been allocated by the Department of Health to the HSE to prepare for winter.

Health Minister Simon Harris has concluded meetings with the CEO of each hospital group.

Detailed plans from the HSE are expected in mid-November on how the additional money is to be spent, as well as operational plans for each hospital group and primary and social care services.

This funding will focus on initiatives to enable the hospital system to de-escalate before Christmas.