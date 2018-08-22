Almost 1,500 pubs have closed in Ireland since 2005

New figures suggest there are some 1,500 less pubs in Ireland than in 2005.

The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) says every county has fewer pubs than they did 13 years ago.

Despite having the most pubs in the country, Cork saw a 25% decrease in pubs over the 12-year period from 2005 to 2017.

Wexford, Meath and Dublin saw the smallest decline in publican's licences between 2005 and 2017.

While the number of off licences actually increased 11.6%, and wine-only bars and restaurants grew by 3.1%.

Most recent Revenue figures show that 866 fewer liquor licences were registered in 2017 than in 2005 - a decrease of 5.6%.

DIGI claims over, the loss of pubs meant a 17.1% drop in businesses across the country.

File photo

Padraig Cribben, CEO of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, said the figures are "worrying".

He said: "These pubs are small businesses, mainly in rural Ireland, that provide significant employment and continue to create jobs in local communities.

"In Mayo alone, hospitality and drinks businesses enable 4,095 jobs while in Donegal, there are 368 pubs and 7,445 jobs supported by the industry.

"This demonstrates the scale of employment that this sector creates rurally.

"However, the sharp decline in the number of pubs is worrying and is further evidence of the need to monitor the industry and ensure the necessary supports are in place to reverse this trend."

He added: "While the Government committed to assist small rural businesses recover during the recession, business owners in the drinks industry were challenged by two increases in alcohol excise tax in Budget 2012 and Budget 2013.

"Our punitive alcohol excise tax - the second highest in the EU - slows the growth of these businesses and impacts their day-to-day operations and bottom line. "

DIGI is calling on the Government to reduce the Irish rate of excise tax to "encourage the growth" of the drinks and hospitality sector.