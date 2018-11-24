All flights suspended at Dublin Airport due to radar issue

The fault relates to the system operated by the Irish Aviation Authority

News
All flights suspended at Dublin Airport due to radar issue

Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Dublin Airport says all flight operations have had to be temporarily suspended due to an issue with radar.

The fault relates to the system operated by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

The airport says: "We will continue to keep passengers updated with information via our social media channels & on our website."

More follows