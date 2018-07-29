All eyes on the sky as RAF Red Arrows target Bray Air Display

The RAF Red Arrows are the main draw as the Bray Airshow gets underway in County Wicklow.

It is the culmination of a spectacular weekend celebrating the aviation industry - with displays yesterday in both Bray and Foynes, County Limerick.

Bray Air Display Director Sé Pardy said the event has grown to become one of the biggest air displays in Europe.

He said he is sure the Red Arrows, one of the most famous aerobatic display teams in the world, will capture the imaginations of a whole new generation today.

“We had a fantastic day yesterday in Bray,” he said.

“Everybody’s highlight is going to be the Red Arrows. I keep saying they are the U2 or the Rolling Stones of aviation.

“Everybody knows them; distinctive colour scheme; very professional and do amazing things.

“You don’t normally see formations of ten aircraft at one time so we are really looking forward to seeing a household name and a world class team.”