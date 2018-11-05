Alcohol advertising to be banned from public transport from next year

Health Minister Simon Harris has signed 23 sections of the Public Health Alcohol Bill into effect.

The legislation was passed overwhelmingly by the Oireachtas last month.

It sets out laws for alcohol as a public health priority.

From November 12th next year, alcohol advertising in or on public service vehicles, at public transport stops or stations will be prohibited.

It will also not be permitted within 200 metres of a school, crèche or a local authority playground.

While alcohol advertising in a cinema will not be allowed - except around films with an 18 certificate, or in a licensed premises in a cinema.

Children's clothing that promotes alcohol will also be banned.

Other measures will also come into force from November 2020.

In mixed retail outlets, alcohol products and advertising are to be confined to an area separated by a 1.2 metre high barrier, or units in which alcohol products are not visible up to 1.5 metres height.

While alcohol products can be contained, but not be visible, in a unit behind the counter.

Further measures from 2021

And from November 2021 there will be a prohibition on alcohol advertising on a sports area during a sporting event, at events aimed at children - or at events in which the majority of participants or competitors are children.

Alcohol sponsorship of events aimed at children, events which the majority of participants or competitors are children, and events involving driving or racing motor vehicles is also prohibited.

Minister Harris said: "This is the first time in the history of our State that we have endeavoured to use public health legislation to address issues in respect of alcohol.

"It is, therefore, a groundbreaking measure.

"For the very first time in our history, we are legislating for alcohol as it affects our health and it is right and proper that we do so.

"We know that we have a relationship with alcohol in this country that is not good, damages our health, harms our communities and harms many families.

"The measures in this bill will make a real difference to changing the culture of drinking in Ireland over a period of time."