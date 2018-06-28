Aer Lingus owner launches new Austrian airline

The owner of Aer Lingus is launching a new Austrian low-cost airline.

International Airlines Group (IAG) say 'Level' flights will start from Vienna on July 17th.

The new carrier will have an Austrian Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) and will base four Airbus A321 aircraft in the Austrian capital.

It will fly to 14 European destinations - including Palma, Majorca and London Gatwick.

More routes will be launched in the coming weeks after the launch.

Image: IAG

This will include flights to Barcelona, Malaga, Venice, Olbia, Ibiza, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Milan Malpensa, Dubrovnik, Larnaca, Alicante, Valencia and Bilbao.

Willie Walsh, IAG chief executive, said: "We are launching this new shorthaul subsidiary to provide Austrian consumers with more flight choices across Europe.

"These flights will be branded as Level to build upon the huge success of our new long haul low-cost operation.

"We will serve the Austrian market with low-cost, reliable flights and will initially create around 200 new jobs at our Vienna base."

The interior of a Level airline cabin | Image: IAG

Customers can check-in online or at the airport and take one hand baggage item onboard for free.

They can choose to pay for additional items, such as checked luggage.