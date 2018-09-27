Abortion laws are set to be approved by Cabinet today

Laws to make abortion legal will be approved by the Cabinet on Thursday morning.

The Health Minister Simon Harris will also set out a timeline to have the new laws in place by January 1st.

More than four months after the Irish people voted overwhelmingly to repeal the Eighth Amendment, the laws allowing abortion to take place will be approved by ministers.

The Thirty-Sixth Amendment of the Constitution Bill 2018 was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins last week.

The proposals will allow for abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks into pregnancy and in limited circumstances after that.

Minister Harris will say the Government is committed to providing abortions for free when the service comes in.

He also wants to bring in safe access zones, around areas where women access terminations, to prevent them from being harassed or intimidated when going for an abortion.

Despite concerns from doctors, Mr Harris believes the new service can be in place by January 1st.

The legislation will be introduced into the Oireachtas next week, with some concerns about how pro-life TDs and Seantors may try to filibuster the legislation and delay it - which would delay the introduction of abortions as a service for doctors.

Ministers have called on those TDs not to delay the legislation and to respect the overwhelming vote of the people to repeal the Eighth Amendment.