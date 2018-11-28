ATM mistakenly gives out $100 bills instead of $10

An ATM in the US state of Texas has been extra generous - giving out US$100 bills instead of US$10s.

The Bank of America machine, located in Houston, was shut down and temporarily guarded by police on Sunday night.

A worker had incorrectly loaded $100 bills in the $10 bill slot of the machine.

Word of the glitch had apparently got out on social media.

Local reports say cars started lining up at the bank before deputies arrived to disperse the crowd.

Officials have said customers can keep the extra cash they received.

In a statement, the bank said: "This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills.

"We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed."