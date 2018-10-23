91-year-old woman dies in Wexford car crash

A 91-year-old woman has died after crashing her car into a tree in County Wexford.

Gardaí said the crash happened in a supermarket car park on Trinity Street at around 1:50pm yesterday.

The woman was taken to Wexford General Hospital with serious injuries. She later died in hospital.

She was the only person in the car.

Anyone with information relating to the crash is urged to contact Wexford Garda Station.