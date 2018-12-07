89,000 police to be deployed in France for tomorrow's 'yellow vest' protests

French officials have confirmed that 89,000 police will be deployed across the country on Saturday as protesters prepare for another day of demonstrations.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators - dubbed 'Les Gilets Jaunes' or 'yellow vests' due to their high-vis jackets - have taken to the streets in recent weeks in protest over planned fuel tax hikes by Emmanuel Macron's government.

The demonstrations have largely been peaceful, but there were chaotic scenes last weekend - including in central Paris - as police clashed with some demonstrators.

The government has since announced a suspension of the tax hike for six months in response to the increasingly tense situation, but protesters have pledged to continue their demonstrations - claiming the suspension is 'too late too late'.

France is preparing for what's expected to be another weekend of major protests.

Major tourist sites such as the Eiffel Tower and Louvre museum will close tomorrow, while events such as some major football matches have been postponed.

Police warned they will use "proportionate" force to disperse gatherings if they turn violent, with armoured vehicles being deployed alongside the huge number of police officers.

The national police force urged peaceful demonstrators to exercise their right to protest away from "perpetrators of violence".

France's interior minister Christophe Castaner, meanwhile, claimed the mostly peaceful movement had been infiltrated by 'radicals'.

In translated quoted by Reuters, he said: "These last three weeks have created a monster.

"Our security forces will respond with firmness and I will have no tolerance for anyone who capitalises on the distress of our citizens."

Emmanuel Macron has been largely silent over recent days, and senior ministers today insisted the president is planning to address the nation early next week amid mounting pressure from the public for a permanent response to the situation.