80-year-old man dies in Cork crash

An 80-year-old man has died and a 10-year-old boy has been injured in a crash in County Cork.

The crash happened on the N71 near Ballydehob at around 9:50pm last night.

The man was the driver of one two vehicles involved in the crash. He was fatally injured and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place today.

His passenger, a 10-year-old boy, was taken to the Cork hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car – a 42-year-old man – received minor injuries.

The road is currently closed as Gardaí carry out a forensic investigation and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information about the crash to contact them.

Sic people have died on Irish roads since Wednesday of this week.

On Thursday, a man in his 70s died and woman was seriously injured in a crash near Ballyhooley in County Cork.

The same morning, a woman in her 60s died in a crash near Castlebar, County Mayo.

On Wednesday morning, an elderly couple, who were visiting from the UK, were killed in a crash in Co Limerick.

On Monday evening meanwhile, a woman died after being struck by a car in County Tipperary.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was walking with a child on a bicycle when the collision happened.