800 additional Special Needs Assistants being allocated to schools across the country

Schools across the country are today learning how 800 additional Special Needs Assistants (SNAs) are being allocated for the next school year.

The Government had previously committed to the extra allocation, with 140 more set to be allocated between September and December.

Today's allocation means there will be around 15,000 SNAs in Irish schools by the end of the year, while an estimated 36,000 children are set to have access to SNA support from September.

Speaking about today's allocation, Education Minister Richard Bruton said: “Special Needs Assistants have continued to play a key role in helping children with special educational needs who have additional care needs to attend school and participate in education.

"The extra posts I am announcing today will ensure that every child that needs access to SNA support can receive this support.”

He added: “I am also extremely pleased to be able to make this announcement this month, in keeping with the commitment made last year to inform schools of their September 2018 allocation by the end of May."

Around €524 million is spent on SNAs every year, according to the Department of Education.

Full details of the new allocations will be published online today.