80 Leaving Cert results withheld over cheating suspicions

80 students who sat their Leaving Cert earlier this summer have had their results withheld amid cheating suspicions.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has confirmed 43 results have been permanently held back.

A further 37 are being withheld provisionally while they are being investigated.

Under data protection legislation, the SEC is banned from releasing any information that could be used to identify any of the students involved.

Cheating consequences include loss of marks in a subject or - in more serious cases - the entire Leaving Cert.

In extreme cases, those found to have cheated can be debarred from entering any state exams for a specific period.

According to the SEC, cases come to light in a number of ways - such as examiners noticing similar work from more than one student from the same exam centre, or exam superintendents noticing a student using banned items such as books or phones.

Anyone sitting the exam is also barred from attempting to communicate with other students.

All students who have their results held back are able to appeal the decision.

This year's Leaving Cert results were published on Wednesday, with 57,000 students having sat the exams in June.